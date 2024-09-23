At least 30 bodies found on a boat along a migrant route off Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s military says at least 30 bodies were found on a boat drifting off the coast of Dakar along a route used by migrants. The military spokesperson said that the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult. In recent years the number of migrants leaving West Africa through Senegal has increased with thousands reported dead. Most head to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of West Africa, which is used as a stepping stone to continental Europe.

