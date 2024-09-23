Ban sought for Chinese, Russian software and hardware used in autonomous vehicles on US roads

NEW YORK (AP) — The Commerce Department said Monday it’s seeking a ban on the sale of connected and autonomous vehicles in the U.S. that are equipped with Chinese and Russian software and hardware with the stated goal of protecting national security and U.S. drivers. Commerce officials described the rule as proactive but necessary given that all the bells and whistles on cars like microphones, cameras and Bluetooth can reveal a range of personal information about car owners. Security concerns around the extensive software-driven functions in Chinese vehicles have arisen in Europe, where Chinese electric cars have rapidly gained market share.

