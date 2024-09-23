Chapman’s inside-the-park HR lifts Giants to 6-3 win, Diamondbacks lose ground in NL playoff race

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Chapman hit an inside-the-park homer, Casey Schmitt and Michael Conforto both added solo shots and the San Francisco Giants continued to be a problem for teams with postseason aspirations, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks (87-70) lost more ground in the National League playoff race as they try to claim one of three wild cards. They’re in sole possession of the final wild card, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves (85-71). The San Diego Padres (90-66) and New York Mets (87-69) are in the first two spots.

The Mets and Braves play each other in a crucial three-game series that begins on Tuesday in Atlanta.

“I don’t think there’s any pressing,” D-backs center fielder Jake McCarthy said. “We’ve had our foot pedal on the gas pedal the whole season, so just chalk it up to baseball. We’re going to bounce back tomorrow.”

San Francisco is out of the playoff race, but has played extremely well over the past week against teams that are still in contention. The Giants have a 6-1 record against the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals and Diamondbacks.

It was another frustrating loss for Arizona, which coughed up an 8-0 lead on Sunday and fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 10-9.

“Today, we got beat,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Their pitcher was making quality pitches, we weren’t able to generate the offense we normally have and we got beat.”

Chapman’s inside-the-park homer in the third to put the Giants up 3-1. The third baseman laced a liner to one of the deepest parts of the park in left center, and a leaping McCarthy couldn’t quite make the grab at the wall. Left fielder Pavin Smith had to retrieve the carom in center field.

Chapman was hustling the whole way and easily beat the relay throw home from Geraldo Perdomo. Denard Span was the last San Francisco player to hit an inside-the-park homer in 2017.

“He seems to be up for anything these days,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said of Chapman. “It’s just showing everybody how we expect to play down the road.”

Schmitt added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 4-2. Conforto launched another long ball in the fifth for a 5-2 lead. Chapman added a run-scoring triple in the seventh, hammering another ball off the outfield wall to finish with three RBIs.

D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) gave up five runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

“When you’re missing over the plate, you pay for it, no matter who you’re playing,” Rodriguez said.

Christian Walker cut the Giants’ lead to 3-2 in the fourth with an RBI double. Joc Pederson also had an RBI double.

San Francisco right-hander Hayden Birdsong (5-5) gave up two runs over five innings. Ryan Walker pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (oblique) appeared to avoid serious injury despite leaving Sunday’s game with discomfort. He could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. … 2B Ketel Marte (ankle) was out of the starting lineup for a day of rest, Lovullo said. He entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66) to the mound against Giants RHP Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58).

