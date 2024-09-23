Cholera is spreading in Sudan as fighting between rival generals shows no sign of abating

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese health authorities say cholera has killed at least 388 people and sickened about 13,000 others over the past two months. The Health Ministry said in a report Sunday that the casualties from cholera included six dead and about 400 sickened over the weekend. It said the disease was detected in 10 of the country’s 18 provinces, with the eastern Kassala and al-Qadarif provinces the most hit. The outbreak has come as more than 17 months of fighting between the military and a paramilitary group shows no sign of abating. Sudan was plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces exploded into open warfare across the country.

