Eek: Detroit-area library shuts down after a DVD is returned with bugs inside

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A library in suburban Detroit was shut down after someone returned more than a movie. The library in Royal Oak was closed Sunday after staff members encountered creepy crawlies — and ones that fly — when a DVD case in the drop box was opened. Library director Sandy Irwin says pest experts were expected to visit on Monday. She offered a bit of humor from the stacks. Irwin says she’s not a pest professional but she’ll help look up look up 1,000 types of bugs.

