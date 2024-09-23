FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here’s what to know about the report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent crime in the US dropped again in 2023, according to FBI statistics that show a continued trend downward after a coronavirus pandemic-era crime spike. The report released Monday shows overall violent crime ticked down an estimated 3% in 2023 from the year before. Murders and non-negligent manslaughter dropped nearly 12%. Violent crime has become a talking point on the campaign trail, with former President Donald Trump falsely claiming during the recent presidential debate that crime is “through the roof” under President Joe Biden’s administration. Even amid the 2020 surge, violent crime is down dramatically from the 1990s.

