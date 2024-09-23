Gunman in Colorado supermarket shooting is the latest to fail with insanity defense
Associated Press
A man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. He is the latest person to fail in an attempt to be acquitted of murder by reason of insanity. Jurors found Ahmad Alissa guilty on Monday. That means he will be sentenced to life in prison instead of remaining in a state hospital for psychiatric treatment. Suspects who claim insanity don’t usually succeed before juries in the U.S. Other examples include James Holmes, who was imprisoned for killing 12 people at a Denver-area movie theater in 2012.