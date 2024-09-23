Japan issues tsunami advisory to remote Japanese islands south of Tokyo after a powerful quake

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake. The remote offshore quake was not felt and so far no damage or injuries were reported. Japan Meteorological Agency said a quake recording a magnitude of 5.9 occurred to the coastal residents of Izu Islands Tuesday morning, and issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 meter of waves in the area within minutes.

