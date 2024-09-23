Mark Robinson vows to rebuild his staff for North Carolina governor

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is vowing to rebuild his campaign staff. Several aides have quit, and a Republican group announced Monday it has backed off helping Robinson’s campaign. A CNN report last week alleged the sitting lieutenant governor made racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says that the Republican Governors Association will no longer support Robinson. Robinson has denied writing the messages from more than a decade ago. He told reporters Monday the campaign was getting offers from all over to work for it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.