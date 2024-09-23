Meghann Fahy and Eve Hewson’s ‘overnight success’ is more than a decade in the making

Meghann Fahy and Eve Hewson are two of the stars of Netflix’s new ensemble mystery series “The Perfect Couple.” They also each have an “it girl” label after being regarded as breakouts after Hewson appeared in “Bad Sisters” and Fahy in the second season of “The White Lotus.” Both actors shrug off the label as they say they’ve been working for more than a decade. But they say they’re happy to be receiving “a different level of respect.” Fahy and Hewson both told The Associated Press that they’re treated differently in the industry now but their lives haven’t changed much.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.