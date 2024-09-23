There are 5 executions set over a week’s span in the US. That’s the most in decades

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Death row inmates in five separate states are set to be put to death in the span of one week. If carried out as planned, the executions in Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas will mark the first time in more than 20 years that five executions were held in seven days. The unusually high number defies a yearslong trend of decline in both the use and support of the death penalty in the U.S. The first execution was carried out on Friday in South Carolina. If the other four scheduled for this week proceed, the United States will have reached 1,600 executions since the death penalty was reinstated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976.

