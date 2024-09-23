US is sending more troops to the Middle East as violence rises between Israel and Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that is raising the risk of a greater regional war. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The new deployments announced Monday come after significant strikes by Israeli forces against targets inside Lebanon that have killed hundreds and as Israel is preparing to conduct further operations. The State Department is warning Americans to leave Lebanon as the risk of a regional war increases.

