Attic fire in Palm Desert displaces seven residents

Fire crews contained an attic fire at a home in Palm Desert today, displacing seven residents, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. in the 40300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.

It took firefighters less than two hours to extinguish the flames at the single-story house without any injuries reported.

Fire officials said crews would remain at the scene for a couple of hours to complete containment and overhaul efforts.

Five adults and two children were displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross Southern California, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.