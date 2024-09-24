German police will increase the number of bodyguards for leading politicians

BERLIN (AP) — A German police office that provides security for leading politicians says it plans to increase the number of bodyguards significantly over the coming years. It cited growing dangers at home and abroad as the next national election nears. The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office said in comments published Tuesday that his office currently has more than 500 bodyguards. He was quoted as saying that it plans to add 100 next year and another 100 after that. He said “this has to do not just with growing dangers at home but also abroad, for example with the Ukraine or Gaza wars.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.