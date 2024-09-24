Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv in further escalation after heavy Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv early Wednesday, in a further escalation after Israel carried out strikes on Lebanon that killed hundreds of people and the militants fired rockets across wider areas of northern Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted the projectile, which set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, and there were no reports of casualties or damage. The military said it struck the site from which the projectile was launched. Hezbollah said it targeted the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, which it blames for the targeted killings of its commanders and for an attack in which bombs hidden in personal devices killed dozens and wounded thousands, including many Hezbollah members.

