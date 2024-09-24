Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel intercepts Hezbollah’s farthest strike yet in 11 months of exchanges
Hezbollah has launched dozens of rockets into Israel, including the group’s farthest strike yet in nearly a year of exchanges. Israel said it intercepted the projectile, and there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israel said it struck the site the missile was launched from in southern Lebanon. On Tuesday, Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander as part of a two-day bombing campaign that left more than 560 people dead and prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict. Britain is sending 700 troops due to arrive Wednesday at the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus in preparation for the possible evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.