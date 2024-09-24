Kosovo’s leader demands Serbia hand over gunmen who attacked police
Associated Press
BANJSKA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has held Serbia accountable for trying to annex part of its territory through an incursion of an armed group that killed a police officer in a shootout last year. Kurti called on the international community to press Belgrade to hand over the gunmen who retreated to Serbia following a 12-hour standoff at a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Serbia says the gunmen acted on their own. The European Union and the U.S. condemned the attack and have called on Serbia to hand over the gunmen.