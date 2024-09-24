Melania Trump is telling her own story — and again breaking norms for American first ladies

Former first lady Melania Trump is telling her story her way. In a series of videos ahead of the Oct. 8 publication of her self-titled memoir, the Slovenian-born model is defending her nude photos and her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, as well as sticking up for motherhood. She’s also airing grievances against the media and the FBI, which raided the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, searching for classified documents the government says Donald Trump took after his presidency and conspired to keep. The former president denies doing anything wrong. His wife is not so far at least, talking about the more difficult moments during her husband’s presidency.

