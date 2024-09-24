Mexico’s most popular president in decades is retiring. What will he leave behind?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many in Mexico will feel a deep sense of loss when folksy, charismatic, nationalistic President Andrés Manuel López Obrador leaves office on Sept. 30, and that’s no surprise. López Obrador himself has spent an inordinate amount of time talking about his own legacy and his place in history ever since his first day in office, and brings it up at almost every one of his marathonic daily 7 a.m. media briefings. But what legacy will the rumpled, grinning López Obrador leave behind? It is perhaps the main question for a man who is obsessed with history. What seems clear is that he has changed the way of doing politics in Mexico.

