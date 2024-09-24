Mississippi’s Republican governor pushes income-tax cut, says critics rely on ‘myths’

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says legislators should ignore “myths” from opponents who want to block efforts by him and some other Republicans to phase out the state’s income tax. Reeves says Tuesday that erasing the tax will help the state reach its economic potential. Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S. It is in the process of reducing the income tax, under a law Reeves signed in 2022. House Speaker Jason White is pushing to phase out the income tax. But some senators say Mississippi should not cut too much, too fast.

