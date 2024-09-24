North Korea vows response to US submarine’s visit to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to boost the country’s nuclear war capability and take other steps to protest the recent arrival of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea. North Korea has repeatedly vowed to expand its nuclear arsenal. But Tuesday’s threat by Kim Yo Jong came after North Korea dialed up regional tensions by unveiling a uranium-enrichment facility and testing a new ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea’s military says the USS Vermont submarine arrived at the southeastern South Korean port city of Busan on Monday to take on supplies and allow its crew to rest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.