NTSB engineer to testify before Coast Guard in Titan submersible disaster hearing

An engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to testify in front of the Coast Guard about the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic. Engineer Don Kramer is slated to testify Wednesday as the investigation continues into the implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible. OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023. The Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that is part of a high level investigation into the cause of the implosion. Some of the testimony has focused on the troubled nature of the company.

