Padres clinch postseason berth with 4-2 win over NL West-leading Dodgers in opener of crucial series

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado started a game-ending triple play and the San Diego Padres clinched a postseason berth with a 4-2 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Jake Cronenworth hit an early two-run homer for the streaking Padres, assured at least a National League wild card with five games left in the regular season. They moved within two games of Los Angeles, with two games remaining in their critical series at Dodger Stadium.

“Just to get this lead back up to three, it’s really important,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

After the Dodgers scored once in the ninth inning, they had runners at first and second when Miguel Rojas hit a sharp grounder to Machado at third base. The former Dodger stepped on the bag and went around the horn for a triple play that ended it.

“We’ve got to give Manny credit,” Roberts said. “He made a heck of a play.”

The Dodgers hit into two double plays earlier in the game.

San Diego’s celebration was delayed when the Dodgers challenged the out call at second base, but the ruling was upheld following a replay review.

“It’s shocking,” Roberts said of the ending. “It’s the least likely outcome.”

The second-place Padres have won four in a row and nine of 10. San Diego owns the tiebreaker against Los Angeles with an 8-3 record in head-to-head matchups.

“We’re going to enjoy tonight, enjoy this game, enjoy the celebration,” Machado said, “but the job’s not finished yet.”

The Dodgers’ magic number remained four to clinch the division title.

San Diego’s four runs came with two outs in front of 50,369 fans who created a playoff atmosphere for the opener of the huge three-game series. They chanted “MVP! MVP!” at Shohei Ohtani while mercilessly booing Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

“How much better in a tough spot than with Ohtani in the on-deck circle we turn a triple play to end the game against one of the best teams in baseball?” Machado said.

Cronenworth had no RBIs in September until producing three against the Padres’ biggest rivals, including his 12th career homer against the Dodgers. He had been without an extra-base hit in his previous 50 at-bats.

Padres starter Michael King (13-9) allowed one unearned run and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two.

San Diego extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth on Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single and Cronenworth’s RBI double.

The Dodgers got on the board in the first on Bogaerts’ throwing error at shortstop that scored Ohtani, who led off with a ground-rule double on the first pitch he saw. It was his 95th extra-base hit of the season, a franchise record.

Mookie Betts was safe at first when Bogaerts’ throw on a routine grounder went into the Padres’ dugout, allowing Betts to take second.

“We had opportunities and the only run we scored we got gifted from an error,” Roberts said. “We just couldn’t get a hit with runners in scoring position.”

Rookie starter Landon Knack (3-5) gave up four runs and five hits in four innings for Los Angeles. He struck out four and walked one.

The right-hander unraveled in the fourth, when he needed 39 pitches after throwing just 38 through the first three innings. Knack had a balk and a wild pitch, and the Padres stole a base in the inning.

The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the second when Betts struck out swinging.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Transferred RHP Gavin Stone (right shoulder) to the 60-day IL. … LHP Anthony Banda (broken left hand) threw a bullpen and is on track to return in the next couple of days. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (toe) won’t face hitters this week.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA) makes his final start before the postseason.

Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.10) is limiting opposing hitters to a .233 average.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb