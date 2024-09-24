UK leader Starmer aims to shed his gloomy image with a key speech

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will try to shake off his image as a gloom-monger by telling voters that better times are on the way. Starmer will cap Labour’s first annual conference since winning a landslide election victory with a speech Tuesday assuring members and supporters that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” Some members of the center-left party say Starmer has made that dark tunnel longer by delivering downbeat messages about the economy. He’ll use his speech to say the government will deliver positive change, but won’t offer “false hope.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.