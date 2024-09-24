Ukraine’s president calls for unspecified global ‘action’ to force Russia into peace
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president is dismissing the notion of peace talks with Moscow. He called instead for unspecified global “action” to force Russia into peace for invading his country and to comply with the U.N. Charter’s requirement that every country respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all other nations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing “an international crime” and has broken so many international rules that he won’t stop on his own. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Zelenskyy of seeking the U.N. spotlight.