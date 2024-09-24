US Navy replenishment ship operating in Mideast was damaged in an incident, officials say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East has sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation. That’s what officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The damage to the USNS Big Horn comes after the oiler has supplied the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group and remains in the region amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s ongoing strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. There was no sign of an oil leak from the vessel.

