US to hand over pest inspections of Mexican avocados to Mexico and California growers aren’t happy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — California avocado growers are fuming about a U.S. decision to hand over pest inspections of Mexican orchards to the Mexican government. Inspectors hired by the U.S. Department of Agriculture have been guarding against imports of insects and diseases for decades, but they have also been threatened in Mexico for refusing to certify deceptive shipments. Threats and violence against inspectors have caused the U.S. to suspend inspections a couple of times in recent years. But California growers question whether there is any hope that Mexico’s own inspectors would be better equipped to withstand such pressure.

