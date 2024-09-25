Judges set to hear arguments in Donald Trump’s appeal of civil fraud verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump hits the homestretch of his White House run, the former president’s lawyers are heading to a New York appeals court in a bid to overturn a civil fraud judgment. The verdict cut to the core of his wealthy, businessman persona and could cost him close to $500 million. Trump has given no indication he plans to attend Thursday arguments in the state’s mid-level appellate court in Manhattan. The hearing is set to start at noon and be streamed online. Trump is asking the appeals court to reverse Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling in February that Trump lied about his wealth on paperwork given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

