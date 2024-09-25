NASA, Boeing and Coast Guard representatives to testify about implosion of Titan submersible

Representatives for NASA, Boeing Co. and the U.S. Coast Guard are slated to testify in front of investigators Thursday about the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic. OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023. The design of the company’s Titan submersible has been the source of scrutiny since the disaster. The Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that’s part of a high level investigation into the cause of the implosion. Some of the testimony has focused on the troubled nature of the company.

