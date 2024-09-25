Pakistan brings arrested nurse before cameras to answer questions about her alleged bombing attempt

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have brought a nurse they said was arrested over the weekend before state-run media to answer questions about her alleged suicide bombing attempt. The government-organized interview on Wednesday in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, was broadcast on national and local television channels. Balochistan has for years been the scene of a long-running insurgency by several separatist groups and also has an array of militant groups active there. In the interview, the nurse said she had worked at a government hospital before she was “misguided by terrorists” and recruited to carry out a suicide attack. She said she was arrested before she could carry out the attack. It was not clear if she spoke under duress.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.