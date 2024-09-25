Parkinson’s diagnosis came after Favre began struggling with his right arm, he tells TMZ Sports

Brett Favre told TMZ Sports that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January after he began having trouble using his right arm and was unable to hold a screwdriver steady. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback disclosed he has the disease Monday as part of his testimony to a congressional committee about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi. Favre revealed the diagnosis to TMZ Sports in late August but didn’t give the outlet permission to report it until after the congressional hearing. Favre said he suspected something was wrong when he started having trouble with his right arm.

