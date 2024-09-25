Remains of South African freedom fighters arrive home from Zimbabwe and Zambia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African officials say the remains of 49 freedom fighters who died while exiled in Zimbabwe and Zambia during the struggle against white minority rule in South Africa have been returned to the country. The bodies were received Wednesday by government officials and family members at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in the capital Pretoria after being exhumed in Zambia and Zimbabwe for their reburial in the country of their birth. Officials said this was part of a government program to bring closure to families, whose loved ones died away from home while serving in the underground structures of both the African National Congress and Pan Africanist Congress.

