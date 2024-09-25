Strike by more than 1,000 Samsung workers enters a third week in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A strike by more than 1,000 workers at a Samsung India Electronics plant has entered its third week. Management is at an impasse over their demands for recognition of the employees’ union and higher pay. Samsung India Electronics workers union spokesman said that the employees’ strike at the plant near the southern city of Chennai started with a key demand for a 25-30% pay hike in the average monthly salary. A Samsung official said Wednesday that management was prepared to discuss the workers’ demands. Samsung said that it paid 1.8 times more in India than the average salary of similar workers employed at other regional companies.

