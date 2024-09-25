Skip to Content
Support local Team USA figure skater

today at 5:25 AM
Published 5:03 AM

16 year old Vaclav Vasquez is already making waves as a talented figure skater from Cathedral City. He’s recently earned a spot on Team USA.

Having skated for 10 years, Vaclav trains 6 times a week at the Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena.

This October, Vaclav will travel to Nice, France, to represent Team USA on the international stage. He’s asking for donations to help cover his travel expenses.

You can support local talent by contributing through this link.

Allie Anthony

