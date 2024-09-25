The leaders of Germany’s Greens are quitting after several election defeats

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany’s Greens, one of three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s troubled coalition government, say they will step down after the latest in a string of disappointing election results. The Greens’ support declined sharply in the European Parliament election in June. Voters ejected them from two state legislatures in eastern Germany in regional elections this month, most recently in Brandenburg on Sunday. Co-leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang told reporters Wednesday that the result in Brandenburg was evidence of the party’s deepest crisis in a decade. New leaders are to be elected at a previously-scheduled party congress in mid-November.

