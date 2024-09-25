Thousands are pouring into Syria, fleeing worsening conflict in Lebanon

JDEIDET YABOUS, Syria (AP) — Families fleeing the escalating conflict in Lebanon are pouring into Syria in growing numbers. They waited for hours in heavy traffic Wednesday to reach the relative safety of another war-torn country. U.N. officials estimated that thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families had already made the journey, and those numbers are expected to grow as Israel targets southern and eastern Lebanon in an aerial bombardment that local officials say has killed more than 600 people this week, at least a quarter of them women and children. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah fighters and weapons. Lines of buses and cars extended for several miles from the Syria border beginning on Monday, and some families were seen making the journey on foot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.