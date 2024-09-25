Trump says Ukraine is ‘dead’ and dismisses its defense against Russia’s invasion

Former President Donald Trump says Ukraine should have made concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of going to war with its invading neighbor. The Republican presidential nominee declared Wednesday in North Carolina that even “the worst deal would’ve been better than what we have now.” Trump has long been critical of U.S. aid to Ukraine. He claims that Russia never would have invaded if he was president and that he would put an end to the war if he returns to the White House. Rarely has he discussed the conflict in such detail.

