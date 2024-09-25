Wisconsin mayor carts away absentee ballot drop box, says he did nothing wrong

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of a central Wisconsin city who ran for office on his opposition to absentee ballot drop boxes says he did nothing wrong when he removed a drop box outside City Hall. Wausau Mayor Doug Diny put on work gloves, donned a hard hat and used a dolly to cart away a drop box. Diny posed for a picture Sunday to memorialize his removal of the city’s lone drop box. The city’s election clerk, Kaitlyn Bernarde, said she has reported the issue to the Marathon County district attorney a well as the state elections commission. It is the latest example in swing state Wisconsin of the fight over whether communities will allow absentee ballot drop boxes.

