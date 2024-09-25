Zelenskyy is visiting the White House as a partisan divide grows over Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is returning to Washington as U.S. support for his country’s fight against Russia faces a reckoning in this year’s presidential election. On Thursday, he’ll meet separately with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president. Harris has pledged to continue sending military assistance to Ukraine if elected. However, Republican nominee Donald Trump has criticized Zelenskyy and suggested that he would push Ukraine to cut a deal with Russia to end the war. It’s the most politically treacherous landscape that Zelenskyy has encountered in Washington since Russia invaded nearly three years ago.

