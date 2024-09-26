Argentina’s poverty rate spikes to 53% in first 6 months of President Milei’s shock therapy

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentinian government statistics agency says the official poverty rate in Argentina jumped to 52.9% during the first six months of Javier Milei’s presidency. The rise of about 11 percentage points _ from about 42% previously _ reflects the pain of the most intense austerity program in Argentina’s modern history. The government’s own finding that another 5.2 million had people slipped into poverty during Milei’s tenure marks a setback for the libertarian economist even as foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund — to which Argentina owes a staggering $43 billion — cheer his fiscal shock therapy after decades of reckless spending that brought the country infamy for defaulting on its debts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.