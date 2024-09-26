Skip to Content
Driver rushed to hospital after crash in Indian Wells

Published 11:16 PM

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a two-vehicle crash in Indian Wells.

It was reported in the area of Cook Street and Highway 111 after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said one of the drivers was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Cal Fire officials reported major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

Kristen Outlaw

