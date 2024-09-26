Halloween superfans see the culture catching up to them. (A 12-foot skeleton helped)

Five years ago this Halloween, Home Depot introduced a 12-foot-tall skeleton. It was during the pandemic, and people who were stuck at home looking for community entertainment embraced the skeleton, known by fans as Skelly. Now there are versions available at lots of stores, and retailers large and small are racing to get the latest and greatest Halloween score out ASAP. For Halloween superfans, it’s never too early to celebrate the holiday. And they say it’s about time the culture moves that way too. They cite Halloween decorations appearing in stores as early as June. So what’s Halloween’s appeal to those who adore it? Many say it’s about childhood memories. Or as another superfan says, it’s an extrovert day for introverts.

