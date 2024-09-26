IID finalizes landmark agreement to raise Lake Mead by 10+ feet

The Imperial Irrigation District finalized a landmark conservation agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that will build 10-12 feet of elevation at Lake Mead and conserve up to 700,000 acre-feet of water for the Colorado River.

IID officials added that the agreement also unlocks a full federal investment of $250 million in Salton Sea restoration. The investment will largely target an expansion of California’s nearly 8,000-acre Species Conservation Habitat.

IID’s 2024-2026 conservation agreement represents the largest federal conservation agreement to date. Offcials said that, combined with a prior 2023 conservation agreement, IID’s total conservation will total up to 800,000 acre-feet.

“The sacrifices made by IID and the Imperial Valley in implementing this agreement set an example for the entire Basin to follow. There is no excuse for inaction anywhere on the river,” shared Jamie Asbury, IID General Manager.

“This agreement is not only a milestone for the Colorado River system but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Imperial Valley farming community,” she continued. “Our farmers have made significant sacrifices, adopting sustainable farming practices that should serve as a model for water conservation efforts moving forward. Their commitment to safeguarding this vital resource inspires us all.”