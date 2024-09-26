Lebanon fears Gaza-like carnage as Israel ramps up airstrikes across the country

Almost one year after launching its war on Hamas in Gaza, Israel has turned its focus on Lebanon, significantly ratcheting up the air campaign against its archenemy Hezbollah. Among many in Lebanon, there is fear that Israel’s military operations in Lebanon would follow the same Gaza playbook: Evacuation orders, mass displacement and overwhelming, deadly airstrikes Israel says target weapons and militants. The two conflicts are different, and despite deploying overwhelming air power, Israel has so far largely targeted Hezbollah, although many civilians have also been killed. But in Lebanon, fear and anxiety prevail.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.