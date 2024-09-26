Louisiana prosecutors drop most serious charge in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Louisiana prosecutors have dismissed the most serious state charge in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. They dropped a negligent homicide count Thursday against a veteran trooper seen on body-camera video dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles and forcing him to lie face down before he stopped breathing. The move in the case of trooper Kory York leaves just two officers facing charges from an original five indicted in 2022 accused of stunning, punching and dragging Greene. And it all but eliminates the chance anyone will face significant prison time in a case officials initially blamed on a car crash.

