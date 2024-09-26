One Tech Tip: Using Instagram’s new teen account settings to supervise young users

LONDON (AP) — Worried about your teen’s Instagram use? Faced with growing pressure to do more to stop online harm, the social media platform has rolled out a major new update to protect young people and give more control to parents. Teen accounts will automatically be set to private. They’ll also be subject to messaging restrictions and the strictest content settings. Parents can also add more supervisory controls that will let them see who their teen has traded messages within the past seven days. They can also limit the amount of time their teen spends on Instagram each day and block them from using it during specific times of the day.

