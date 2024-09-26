Pakistani security forces say they killed 8 militants in a raid in the restive northwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed eight militants in an overnight raid on their hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest bordering Afghanistan. It said Thursday that troops also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military provided no other details. Such operations often target the Pakistani Taliban, which is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

