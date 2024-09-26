Police are probing a cyberattack on Wi-Fi networks at UK train stations

LONDON (AP) — U.K. transport officials and police are investigating a “cyber-security incident” that hit the public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations. Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at stations including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and 11 London terminuses on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks. Station manager Network Rail said Thursday that the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken. It said that the British Transport Police force was investigating. The incident follows a cyberattack in early September on Transport for London, which runs the capital’s bus, subway and suburban train system.

