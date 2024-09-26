The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch NL West title with a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch NL West title with a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch NL West title with a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.