The US is mailing Americans COVID tests again. Here’s how to get them

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can once again order COVID-19 tests, without being charged, straight to their homes. The U.S. government reopened the program on Thursday, allowing any household in the U.S. to order up to four at-home COVID nasal swab kits to their doorstep through the website, covidtests.gov. The tests will begin shipping, via the United States Postal Service, as soon as next week. The website has been reopened on the heels of a summer COVID-19 virus wave and heading into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, with health officials urging Americans to get a an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster and their yearly flu shot.

